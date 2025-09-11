Left Menu

Big 5 Global 2025: Transforming the Built Environment in MEASA

Big 5 Global is the premier construction and urban development event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, showcasing innovative solutions to market challenges. Over 2,800 exhibitors and 400 speakers will gather in Dubai for groundbreaking discussions on sustainability, technology, and urban resilience from 24-27 November 2025.

Big 5 Global, the distinguished construction and urban development expo, is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 to 27 November 2025. As the industry's most significant event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, it promises to unite major players across the sector.

The event will draw over 85,000 construction professionals and present more than 60,000 products from around the globe. Through partnerships with influential organizations like the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and Dubai Civil Defence, it addresses critical themes including urbanization, sustainability, and technological advancement.

As the MEASA region contends with rapid growth and ambitious projects such as Saudi Arabia's NEOM, Big 5 Global emerges as a pivotal platform. It fosters conversations among industry giants and policymakers, accelerating investments and providing clarity in navigating construction complexities.

