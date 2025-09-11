Shimla's Cultural Walking Legacy at Risk Amid Traffic Woes

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has raised concerns about Shimla Town's diminishing cultural charm due to escalating traffic issues. Drawing parallels with Mussoorie's cultural identity, the court emphasized the urgency to restore Shimla's heritage of 'walking with an umbrella and jacket'.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma examined a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), prompting directives for the state home secretary and Shimla's superintendent of police to provide a detailed report on vehicle passes for sealed roads and criteria of pass holders.

The court observed rampant vehicle parking, particularly in restricted zones, obstructing pedestrian movement. With sanitation issues worsening due to unchecked garbage disposal and inadequate municipal oversight, the restoration of Shimla's scenic and cultural ethos becomes imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)