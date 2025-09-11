Left Menu

Road to Progress: Madanpur Khadar's Connectivity Boost

The Centre approved a road construction project connecting Aali Vihar to Mathura Road in Madanpur Khadar, East Delhi. The 4.5-km road will span land owned by Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department and will cost Rs 38 crore. The project aims to enhance local infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:59 IST
Road to Progress: Madanpur Khadar's Connectivity Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has greenlit a long-awaited infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity for the residents of Madanpur Khadar. The newly-approved road will establish a crucial link between Aali Vihar and Mathura Road, marking a significant step forward in local development efforts.

East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, who also serves as the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, announced the ministry's approval, indicating that this project fulfills a critical demand from the area's populace. The 4.5-kilometer roadway will be constructed over land managed by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department.

The blueprint for the construction details various segments, including a 400-meter stretch from Aali Vihar to Lal Shiv Mandir, and further extends 2.4 km to facilitate better movement between Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road. Estimated to cost Rs 38 crore, the project will be funded under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund and executed by Uttar Pradesh authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANTA Group's Ambitious 1000-Store Expansion in Southeast Asia

ANTA Group's Ambitious 1000-Store Expansion in Southeast Asia

 Singapore
2
UK Ambassador's Epstein Ties Spark Diplomatic Shake-Up

UK Ambassador's Epstein Ties Spark Diplomatic Shake-Up

 United Kingdom
3
AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision

AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision

 India
4
Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Response to Russian Drone Threat

Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Response to Russian Drone Threat

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025