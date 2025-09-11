Road to Progress: Madanpur Khadar's Connectivity Boost
The Centre approved a road construction project connecting Aali Vihar to Mathura Road in Madanpur Khadar, East Delhi. The 4.5-km road will span land owned by Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department and will cost Rs 38 crore. The project aims to enhance local infrastructure.
The Centre has greenlit a long-awaited infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity for the residents of Madanpur Khadar. The newly-approved road will establish a crucial link between Aali Vihar and Mathura Road, marking a significant step forward in local development efforts.
East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, who also serves as the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, announced the ministry's approval, indicating that this project fulfills a critical demand from the area's populace. The 4.5-kilometer roadway will be constructed over land managed by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department.
The blueprint for the construction details various segments, including a 400-meter stretch from Aali Vihar to Lal Shiv Mandir, and further extends 2.4 km to facilitate better movement between Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road. Estimated to cost Rs 38 crore, the project will be funded under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund and executed by Uttar Pradesh authorities.
