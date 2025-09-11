Bhopal's 'Right Angle' Bridge Scandal: The Reality of the 118-Degree Turn
Bhopal's controversial '90-degree' rail overbridge, widely mocked online, is actually between 118 and 119 degrees. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the government time to reconsider action against the involved construction firm, following expert findings. The bridge's unusual turn has sparked significant legal and technical debate.
- Country:
- India
Bhopal's so-called '90-degree' rail overbridge continues to stir up public interest, with an expert debunking the popular belief that the angle is nearly a right angle. The latest findings submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court confirm the angle is actually between 118 and 119 degrees, prompting legal and technical reviews.
Following these revelations, the Madhya Pradesh government has requested more time from the court to reassess its stance on blacklisting the firm involved in the bridge's construction. The bridge, known for its confusing angle, has become a focal point of public ridicule and questions about urban planning efficiency.
The court has taken expert testimony into account, which could influence subsequent legal decisions. The issue has elevated urban infrastructure planning to a matter of public discourse, as digital images of the bridge have fueled debates amid concerns over safety and governmental oversight.
