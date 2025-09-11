Left Menu

Pioneering Infrastructure Upgrades Planned for Dwarka Sector 19

The Delhi Development Authority has earmarked 1,769 hectares in Dwarka Sector 19 for infrastructure development. The project will include establishing a comprehensive road and drainage network. DDA has set a budget of Rs 3.2 crore for this initial phase, which involves construction of sports complexes and other facilities.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is setting the stage for a major infrastructure overhaul in Dwarka Sector 19 and its neighboring villages, as development plans encompass 1,769 hectares of land. Officials announced this strategic initiative on Thursday aimed at addressing the current state of infrastructure.

In the project's first phase, the DDA will hire a firm to conduct a thorough survey of the area. This will guide the creation of an extensive road and drainage network. Some preliminary work has already begun, and a tender has been issued for additional construction.

The DDA is pushing for the development of outer Delhi regions, including Dwarka and Narela. With a Rs 250 crore budget allocated to sports complexes, including one inaugurated by LG VK Saxena, the project benefits from comprehensive plans for roads, guest houses, a five-star hotel, and a super speciality hospital.

