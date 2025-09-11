Pioneering Infrastructure Upgrades Planned for Dwarka Sector 19

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is setting the stage for a major infrastructure overhaul in Dwarka Sector 19 and its neighboring villages, as development plans encompass 1,769 hectares of land. Officials announced this strategic initiative on Thursday aimed at addressing the current state of infrastructure.

In the project's first phase, the DDA will hire a firm to conduct a thorough survey of the area. This will guide the creation of an extensive road and drainage network. Some preliminary work has already begun, and a tender has been issued for additional construction.

The DDA is pushing for the development of outer Delhi regions, including Dwarka and Narela. With a Rs 250 crore budget allocated to sports complexes, including one inaugurated by LG VK Saxena, the project benefits from comprehensive plans for roads, guest houses, a five-star hotel, and a super speciality hospital.

