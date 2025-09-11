Pioneering Infrastructure Upgrades Planned for Dwarka Sector 19
The Delhi Development Authority has earmarked 1,769 hectares in Dwarka Sector 19 for infrastructure development. The project will include establishing a comprehensive road and drainage network. DDA has set a budget of Rs 3.2 crore for this initial phase, which involves construction of sports complexes and other facilities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is setting the stage for a major infrastructure overhaul in Dwarka Sector 19 and its neighboring villages, as development plans encompass 1,769 hectares of land. Officials announced this strategic initiative on Thursday aimed at addressing the current state of infrastructure.
In the project's first phase, the DDA will hire a firm to conduct a thorough survey of the area. This will guide the creation of an extensive road and drainage network. Some preliminary work has already begun, and a tender has been issued for additional construction.
The DDA is pushing for the development of outer Delhi regions, including Dwarka and Narela. With a Rs 250 crore budget allocated to sports complexes, including one inaugurated by LG VK Saxena, the project benefits from comprehensive plans for roads, guest houses, a five-star hotel, and a super speciality hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gadkari Unveils Vision for Sustainable Transport and Safer Roads at SIAM Convention
Himachal's Struggle: Monsoon Mayhem Leaves Hundreds of Roads Closed
Global Democracy at a Crossroads: IDEA Highlights the Impact of U.S. Policies
BRO Engineers Swift Redemption in Jammu: Vital Roads Back on Track
Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies