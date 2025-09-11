Bihar's New Era of Development: Goyal's Vision of Progress
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights Nitish Kumar's transformative leadership in Bihar, contrasting it with Lalu Prasad's tenure. Goyal discusses new industrial corridors, infrastructure projects, and agricultural advancements, positioning Bihar as a burgeoning economic force within India and globally. The focus is on development, sustainability, and fulfilling the nation's broader growth vision.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized former RJD president Lalu Prasad for Bihar's stagnation, asserting that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state has made significant strides. He praised Kumar's leadership at the launch of initiatives aimed at industrial growth and economic development in Bihar.
Goyal emphasized the government's efforts to position Bihar as an emerging economic power, highlighting the increasing number of startups and global export of local products like fox nuts. The inauguration of an APEDA office is expected to boost agricultural exports, affirming Bihar's role in India's self-reliant economy.
Announcing four new industrial corridors and major infrastructure projects, Goyal projected a thriving future for Bihar. He underscored the state's potential for job creation and sustained growth, driven by recent GST reforms and ongoing transport improvements, including the metro project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains
Delhi's Seva Pakhwada: A Celebration of Service and Infrastructure
Japanese Giants Fuel Karnataka's Industrial Growth
Pioneering Infrastructure Upgrades Planned for Dwarka Sector 19
Bridging Gaps in Infrastructure Financing: Key Insights from Recent Meeting