Bihar's New Era of Development: Goyal's Vision of Progress

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized former RJD president Lalu Prasad for Bihar's stagnation, asserting that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state has made significant strides. He praised Kumar's leadership at the launch of initiatives aimed at industrial growth and economic development in Bihar.

Goyal emphasized the government's efforts to position Bihar as an emerging economic power, highlighting the increasing number of startups and global export of local products like fox nuts. The inauguration of an APEDA office is expected to boost agricultural exports, affirming Bihar's role in India's self-reliant economy.

Announcing four new industrial corridors and major infrastructure projects, Goyal projected a thriving future for Bihar. He underscored the state's potential for job creation and sustained growth, driven by recent GST reforms and ongoing transport improvements, including the metro project.

