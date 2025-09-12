Tragic Floods in Punjab: Rescue Efforts Amid Reluctance
At least nine people died in Pakistan when a rescue boat capsized during flood relief operations near Multan. Despite rescuing 24, the boat overturned, leaving 15 saved. Reluctance to evacuate, due to livestock dependence, complicates efforts. Monsoon floods since June have impacted millions and caused widespread devastation.
A tragedy unfolded in eastern Punjab, Pakistan, as at least nine individuals lost their lives after a rescue boat capsized. This occurred during an operation aimed at assisting those affected by devastating floods near Multan, authorities reported on Friday.
The boat, initially successful in rescuing 24 people from inundated villages, unfortunately overturned. However, authorities confirmed that 15 people were safely assisted to shore. Challenges persist as many villagers are hesitant to evacuate without their livestock, a crucial income source.
The exceptionally severe monsoon season has led to catastrophic flooding, claiming 946 lives, including 97 in Punjab alone, and submerging over 4,500 villages. The region, known as Pakistan's breadbasket, is facing an immense humanitarian and agricultural crisis.
