Left Menu

Tragic Floods in Punjab: Rescue Efforts Amid Reluctance

At least nine people died in Pakistan when a rescue boat capsized during flood relief operations near Multan. Despite rescuing 24, the boat overturned, leaving 15 saved. Reluctance to evacuate, due to livestock dependence, complicates efforts. Monsoon floods since June have impacted millions and caused widespread devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:48 IST
Tragic Floods in Punjab: Rescue Efforts Amid Reluctance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragedy unfolded in eastern Punjab, Pakistan, as at least nine individuals lost their lives after a rescue boat capsized. This occurred during an operation aimed at assisting those affected by devastating floods near Multan, authorities reported on Friday.

The boat, initially successful in rescuing 24 people from inundated villages, unfortunately overturned. However, authorities confirmed that 15 people were safely assisted to shore. Challenges persist as many villagers are hesitant to evacuate without their livestock, a crucial income source.

The exceptionally severe monsoon season has led to catastrophic flooding, claiming 946 lives, including 97 in Punjab alone, and submerging over 4,500 villages. The region, known as Pakistan's breadbasket, is facing an immense humanitarian and agricultural crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025