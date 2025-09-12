Tragic Floods in Punjab: Rescue Efforts Amid Reluctance

A tragedy unfolded in eastern Punjab, Pakistan, as at least nine individuals lost their lives after a rescue boat capsized. This occurred during an operation aimed at assisting those affected by devastating floods near Multan, authorities reported on Friday.

The boat, initially successful in rescuing 24 people from inundated villages, unfortunately overturned. However, authorities confirmed that 15 people were safely assisted to shore. Challenges persist as many villagers are hesitant to evacuate without their livestock, a crucial income source.

The exceptionally severe monsoon season has led to catastrophic flooding, claiming 946 lives, including 97 in Punjab alone, and submerging over 4,500 villages. The region, known as Pakistan's breadbasket, is facing an immense humanitarian and agricultural crisis.

