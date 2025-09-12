Leading the Charge: India's Construction Visionaries Honored

In a night celebrating industry stalwarts, Vivekanand Vanmeeganathan, MD of Caterpillar India, was lauded as Equipment India Person of the Year 2025 for guiding the firm through India's infrastructural boom. Anand Sundaresan, Director of Ammann India, received a Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring years of dedicated leadership.

The awards night did more than celebrate individuals—it spotlighted industry evolution. Pratap Padode, Editor-in-Chief at ASAPP Info Global, emphasized the critical need for innovation and technological advancement in construction, urging stakeholders to embrace autonomous equipment to boost productivity amidst skills shortages.

Further discussions during the Japan–India Road Engineering Seminar explored forward-looking policies for sustainable mobility. The event showcased India's commitment to future-ready infrastructure, focusing on topics such as recycled materials, EV-ready corridors, and policy alignment for economic growth by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)