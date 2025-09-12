Left Menu

Delhi Government Gears Up for Artificial Rain Trial Amid Post-Monsoon Concerns

The Delhi government plans an artificial-rain trial post-monsoon to tackle groundwater depletion and air pollution. Collaborating with IIT-Kanpur and meteorological experts, the initiative awaits weather updates to finalize dates. Conducted with safety measures, the trial aims to optimize atmospheric conditions for effective cloud-seeding efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:09 IST
Delhi Government Gears Up for Artificial Rain Trial Amid Post-Monsoon Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to trial artificial rain following the monsoon season in a bid to address groundwater shortages and rising air pollution levels. Updates have been requested from the meteorological department to decide on a new window for cloud-seeding activities, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Experts from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT-Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology will collaborate on this project, using a Cessna 206-H aircraft. The initiative will proceed with all the required permissions from aviation authorities and will adhere to strict environmental and safety standards.

This proactive effort by the city government comes in response to delayed plans due to monsoon interference earlier this year. The operations aim to leverage the most suitable atmospheric conditions for effective cloud seeding, ensuring the best possible outcome in mitigating Delhi's environmental concerns.

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: Historic Appointment as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki: Historic Appointment as Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Mi...

 Nepal
2
Bolsonaro Found Guilty of Coup Plotting: A 27-Year Sentence Looms

Bolsonaro Found Guilty of Coup Plotting: A 27-Year Sentence Looms

 Global
3
Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman

Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman

 India
4
Indian Boxers Shine in Liverpool: Minakshi Leads the Way

Indian Boxers Shine in Liverpool: Minakshi Leads the Way

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025