Delhi Government Gears Up for Artificial Rain Trial Amid Post-Monsoon Concerns

The Delhi government is set to trial artificial rain following the monsoon season in a bid to address groundwater shortages and rising air pollution levels. Updates have been requested from the meteorological department to decide on a new window for cloud-seeding activities, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Experts from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT-Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology will collaborate on this project, using a Cessna 206-H aircraft. The initiative will proceed with all the required permissions from aviation authorities and will adhere to strict environmental and safety standards.

This proactive effort by the city government comes in response to delayed plans due to monsoon interference earlier this year. The operations aim to leverage the most suitable atmospheric conditions for effective cloud seeding, ensuring the best possible outcome in mitigating Delhi's environmental concerns.