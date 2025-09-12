Left Menu

India's Road Revolution: Solid Waste Transformed Into Highways by 2027

The National Highways Authority of India aims to repurpose solid waste for road construction by 2027, as revealed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. After processing municipal solid waste in Delhi and Ahmedabad, plans are in place to extend this initiative nationwide. Reliance Foods and Adani Group also announced major investments in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to transform solid waste into a valuable resource for road construction by 2027, announced Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

In an ongoing initiative, NHAI has already processed 80 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste in Delhi and Ahmedabad for this purpose, Gadkari disclosed during the inauguration of a new flyover named after late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar.

Meanwhile, exciting developments are underfoot in Nagpur, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled plans for significant investments: Reliance Foods is poised to establish a substantial food and beverages park, while the Adani Group is set to inject Rs 30,000 crore into a coal gasification venture.

