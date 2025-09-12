India's Road Revolution: Solid Waste Transformed Into Highways by 2027

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to transform solid waste into a valuable resource for road construction by 2027, announced Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

In an ongoing initiative, NHAI has already processed 80 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste in Delhi and Ahmedabad for this purpose, Gadkari disclosed during the inauguration of a new flyover named after late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar.

Meanwhile, exciting developments are underfoot in Nagpur, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled plans for significant investments: Reliance Foods is poised to establish a substantial food and beverages park, while the Adani Group is set to inject Rs 30,000 crore into a coal gasification venture.