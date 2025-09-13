Left Menu

Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur, including urban roads improvement and the Manipur Infotech Development project. Initiatives also included healthcare facilities, women's hostels, educational facility upgrades, and transportation enhancements to bolster Manipur's urban and rural development.

Updated: 13-09-2025 13:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a major infrastructure initiative in Manipur, unveiling projects totaling over Rs 7,300 crore from Churachandpur district.

The projects include Rs 3,647 crore worth of urban road and asset improvements, and a Rs 550 crore investment in the Manipur Infotech Development project, according to an official statement.

Modi also announced plans for nine working women's hostels, healthcare facilities, and educational upgrades across 16 districts, in addition to rural connectivity and tourism projects valued at Rs 102 crore.

