Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur, including urban roads improvement and the Manipur Infotech Development project. Initiatives also included healthcare facilities, women's hostels, educational facility upgrades, and transportation enhancements to bolster Manipur's urban and rural development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a major infrastructure initiative in Manipur, unveiling projects totaling over Rs 7,300 crore from Churachandpur district.
The projects include Rs 3,647 crore worth of urban road and asset improvements, and a Rs 550 crore investment in the Manipur Infotech Development project, according to an official statement.
Modi also announced plans for nine working women's hostels, healthcare facilities, and educational upgrades across 16 districts, in addition to rural connectivity and tourism projects valued at Rs 102 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Projects unveiled today will improve people's lives in Manipur, in terms of infrastructure, healthcare: Modi in Churachandpur.
During Cong rule, medicines, insurance policies were heavily taxed; healthcare was expensive, today these are affordable: Modi.
Enhanced connectivity to strengthen educational, cultural, economic ties across region; create jobs, boost tourism: Modi in Mizoram.
Unveiling the Global Schools Prize: Redefining Education Worldwide
Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare