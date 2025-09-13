Supreme Court Calls for Revival Fund to Protect Middle-Class Homebuyers
The Supreme Court has urged the government to consider a revival fund to provide financial relief to middle-class homebuyers facing incomplete housing projects. Highlighting issues like timely project completion and safeguarding interests, the court suggested expanding existing funds and enhancing infrastructural support to protect these taxpayers.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the plight of tax-paying middle-class homebuyers whose dreams are shattered by unfinished housing projects. The court has asked the Centre to explore setting up a 'revival fund' to ensure financial support for such stress-laden projects.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan emphasized the constitutional duty of the government to secure homebuyers' interests, suggesting that frameworks be established to prevent developers from exploiting buyers.
To enhance protection, the court proposed adopting measures like the National Asset Reconstruction Company or public-private partnerships to rescue stalled projects. It also urged strengthening RERA and filling vacancies at tribunals to ensure efficient resolution of housing disputes.
ALSO READ
Imphal is city of opportunities, I see it among those places that will accelerate pace of India's development: PM.
Mizoram Celebrates Historic Connection to India's Railway Network
Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match
Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland
Global conference on India's manuscript heritage adopts New Delhi Declaration to preserve, digitise, dissemination knowledge.