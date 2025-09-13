Left Menu

Historic Rail Milestone Connects Aizawl to India's Network

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, linking Aizawl with India's rail network, as a significant development milestone. The railway line, costing Rs 8,071 crore, marks a transformative achievement for Mizoram, enhancing trade and opportunities. These projects advance India's 'Act East Policy' and regional progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:42 IST
Historic Rail Milestone Connects Aizawl to India's Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the recent inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, calling it a historic milestone in India's development efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the launch, marking the first-ever rail connection to Aizawl.

Khandu emphasized that this 51.38-km railway, constructed at a cost of Rs 8,071 crore, will significantly boost trade and economic opportunities for both Mizoram and the broader Northeast region. This development is viewed as a crucial element in advancing India's 'Act East Policy'.

Additionally, the chief minister lauded the foundation stone-laying for various projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur, underscoring the regional commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

Hike's Journey Ends: Kavin Mittal Shifts Focus Beyond Real Money Gaming

 India
2
USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

 Global
3
AIIMS Delhi Boosts Surgical Training with Advanced Robotic Technology

AIIMS Delhi Boosts Surgical Training with Advanced Robotic Technology

 India
4
Diplomatic Desserts: A Sweet Start for Trump's Vatican Ambassador

Diplomatic Desserts: A Sweet Start for Trump's Vatican Ambassador

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025