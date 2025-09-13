Historic Rail Milestone Connects Aizawl to India's Network

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the recent inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, calling it a historic milestone in India's development efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the launch, marking the first-ever rail connection to Aizawl.

Khandu emphasized that this 51.38-km railway, constructed at a cost of Rs 8,071 crore, will significantly boost trade and economic opportunities for both Mizoram and the broader Northeast region. This development is viewed as a crucial element in advancing India's 'Act East Policy'.

Additionally, the chief minister lauded the foundation stone-laying for various projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur, underscoring the regional commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

