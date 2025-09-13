Historic Rail Milestone Connects Aizawl to India's Network
Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, linking Aizawl with India's rail network, as a significant development milestone. The railway line, costing Rs 8,071 crore, marks a transformative achievement for Mizoram, enhancing trade and opportunities. These projects advance India's 'Act East Policy' and regional progress.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the recent inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, calling it a historic milestone in India's development efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the launch, marking the first-ever rail connection to Aizawl.
Khandu emphasized that this 51.38-km railway, constructed at a cost of Rs 8,071 crore, will significantly boost trade and economic opportunities for both Mizoram and the broader Northeast region. This development is viewed as a crucial element in advancing India's 'Act East Policy'.
Additionally, the chief minister lauded the foundation stone-laying for various projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur, underscoring the regional commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.
