Cloudburst Chaos: Himachal's Monsoon Fury

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district caused significant damage, burying vehicles and impacting crops. No casualties were reported, but relief operations were underway. Roads, power, and water supply were disrupted, while the state has suffered extensive financial losses due to ongoing monsoon conditions.

A devastating cloudburst swept through Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district early Saturday, damaging vehicles and farmlands. Official reports confirmed no casualties occurred in the Gutrahan village incident at around 3 am.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, four vehicles lay buried under the debris. Relief efforts are active, and crop damage assessments are underway, ensuring necessary aid follows quickly.

Heavy rains have ravaged other parts of the state, leading to disrupted water and power supplies. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported significant human loss and financial damage, with ongoing recovery operations.

