Modi's Monumental Return: Building Bridges in Manipur

During his first visit to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore. These projects span across crucial sectors such as urban infrastructure, technology, healthcare, and education, aiming to foster development and improve living standards in the region.

From Churachandpur, a Kuki stronghold, Modi laid the foundation for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore. Significant among these are the urban roads and asset management initiative valued at Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development project estimated at Rs 550 crore.

In Imphal, a Meitei-dominated region, Modi inaugurated 17 projects amounting to approximately Rs 1,200 crore, including the new Manipur Police headquarters. He highlighted that these developments are vital for rebuilding and enhancing the state's infrastructure, aiding the local population in the aftermath of the conflict.

