Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living
Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora announces a statewide initiative to overhaul power lines, aimed at improving safety and aesthetics in urban areas. The project focuses on upgrading 87 subdivisions and involves removing non-electric wires from power poles. A pilot in Ludhiana City West will guide further implementations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Punjab's Power Minister Sanjeev Arora declared a statewide overhaul of power lines, addressing a key public demand highlighted during election campaigns. The project, spearheaded by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), intends to transform power infrastructure across 13 major municipal corporations and 87 subdivisions.
Key objectives include elevating public safety and minimizing power outages. The initiative also aims to enhance urban aesthetics by removing non-electric wires, such as dish cables and internet fibers, from PSPCL poles. This will facilitate faster and more precise inspections and fault detections, Arora explained.
The pilot, to be launched in the City West Ludhiana Subdivision covering 25 feeders, is expected to cost approximately Rs 1.2 crore. All essential materials will be provided by PSPCL, with labor outsourced for efficient completion within two months. The broader initiative is set for completion by June 2026 across all intended areas.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- power
- upgrade
- infrastructure
- PSPCL
- electric
- urban
- safety
- project
- subdivisions
ALSO READ
Kerala Urban Conclave: A Visionary Leap Towards Future-ready Cities
Revolutionary Live-Line Maintenance: Delhi's Pioneering Electrical Initiative
EIB Grants €80M Loan to CAF for Innovation in Sustainable Urban Mobility
Himachal's Green Growth: Pioneering Climate-Resilient Urbanization
Aerial Revolution: The Rise of Air Taxis in Urban Mobility