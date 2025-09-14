Left Menu

Cheetah Conservation Concerns: Major Irrigation Project Faces Environmental Scrutiny

An Environment Ministry panel requests feedback from the Cheetah Steering Committee on an irrigation project that impacts 596 hectares of forest. The Sonpura Major Micro Irrigation Project aims to irrigate 19,410 hectares but raises concerns about wildlife, tribal communities, and ecological impacts on the Kuno river area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:47 IST
Cheetah Conservation Concerns: Major Irrigation Project Faces Environmental Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh has come under scrutiny from the Environment Ministry's panel, which has requested comments from the Cheetah Steering Committee. This project intends to submerge 596 hectares of forest land, raising ecological and social concerns.

The Sonpura Major Micro Irrigation Project, proposed for the Karai river—a tributary of the Kuno—plans to irrigate 19,410 hectares across Shivpuri and Guna districts. However, its development requires 1,042.9 hectares, including extensive forest land, sparking fears about its impact on wildlife and local communities.

Amid efforts to reintroduce cheetahs in India, the EAC has highlighted potential conflicts with Project Cheetah. With species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act present, the submergence of wildlife corridors and disturbance to natural habitats are key concerns that the EAC emphasizes needs mitigation and thorough impact assessments.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
2
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
3
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India
4
PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025