Cheetah Conservation Concerns: Major Irrigation Project Faces Environmental Scrutiny

An irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh has come under scrutiny from the Environment Ministry's panel, which has requested comments from the Cheetah Steering Committee. This project intends to submerge 596 hectares of forest land, raising ecological and social concerns.

The Sonpura Major Micro Irrigation Project, proposed for the Karai river—a tributary of the Kuno—plans to irrigate 19,410 hectares across Shivpuri and Guna districts. However, its development requires 1,042.9 hectares, including extensive forest land, sparking fears about its impact on wildlife and local communities.

Amid efforts to reintroduce cheetahs in India, the EAC has highlighted potential conflicts with Project Cheetah. With species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act present, the submergence of wildlife corridors and disturbance to natural habitats are key concerns that the EAC emphasizes needs mitigation and thorough impact assessments.