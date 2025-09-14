Delhi Experiences Above-average Temperatures Amid Moderate Air Quality
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C, exceeding the seasonal average. Minimum temperature was slightly below average at 25.6°C, with 58% humidity. The air quality was moderate with an AQI of 110. Forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with similar temperatures for Monday.
Delhi experienced higher than average temperatures on Sunday, as the mercury rose to 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This exceeded the seasonal norm by 2.1 degrees.
The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the usual average, accompanied by a relative humidity of 58% by late afternoon, the IMD reported. Monday's weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures mirroring Sunday's readings.
Air quality in Delhi was categorized as 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 110, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Such levels indicate potential implications for sensitive individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
