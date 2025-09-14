Left Menu

Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Heavy rain in Hyderabad on Sunday evening led to significant water-logging and traffic disruptions across the city. The Telangana Development Planning Society recorded substantial rainfall at various community halls in Musheerabad. Authorities, including GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, are actively managing the situation and implementing measures to alleviate the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, resulting in severe water-logging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city. The rain gauge at Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad recorded 121 mm, while Jawahar Nagar Community Hall reported 112.8 mm, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society.

The sudden downpour caused water accumulation on the roads, prompting traffic police to take expedited measures to relieve congestion. The Indian Meteorological Department's Met Centre has issued a warning for potential heavy rainfall at isolated locations across multiple districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Nirmal, from Sunday night to September 15.

In response to the situation, GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal has been monitoring developments from the command control centre in Banjara Hills. Officials are actively working to divert water and reroute traffic, with additional resources being deployed to expedite the clearance of waterlogged areas.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

