Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, resulting in severe water-logging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city. The rain gauge at Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad recorded 121 mm, while Jawahar Nagar Community Hall reported 112.8 mm, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society.

The sudden downpour caused water accumulation on the roads, prompting traffic police to take expedited measures to relieve congestion. The Indian Meteorological Department's Met Centre has issued a warning for potential heavy rainfall at isolated locations across multiple districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Nirmal, from Sunday night to September 15.

In response to the situation, GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal has been monitoring developments from the command control centre in Banjara Hills. Officials are actively working to divert water and reroute traffic, with additional resources being deployed to expedite the clearance of waterlogged areas.