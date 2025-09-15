Left Menu

Part of chawl collapses in Thane; 10 persons rescued

There are a total of 40 flats in the chawl and they were vacated as a precautionary measure.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:32 IST
Part of chawl collapses in Thane; 10 persons rescued
A portion of the gallery at a chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping 10 persons, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday, they said, adding the trapped persons were later rescued and all 40 flats in the chawl (row tenement) were vacated as a precautionary measure.

A part of the gallery slab on the first floor of the Sanjay Mhatre Chawl collapsed in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Ten persons were trapped in three flats on the first floor and the fire brigade personnel later rescued them, he said.

The single-storey chawl, estimated to be 15 to 20 years old, is not listed as a dangerous building, he said. Given the precarious condition of the structure, further safety measures were taken. There are a total of 40 flats in the chawl and they were vacated as a precautionary measure. Around 35 to 40 residents have been advised to temporarily shift to their relatives' house until further inspection and repairs, the official said.

