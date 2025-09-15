NITI Aayog’s Mega Tinkering Day creates history with record participation

NITI Aayog's flagship initiative, Mega Tinkering Day, has created history with record participation, an official said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog with the objective of inculcating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across India.

The statement said AIM has achieved a historic milestone as its flagship initiative, Mega Tinkering Day 2025, entered the prestigious India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

''On August 12, 2025, 4,73,350 students from 9,467 Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) schools came together to design a solution for Swachh Bharat and built their own DIY vacuum cleaners through a live, step-by-step instructional session streamed online,'' it said.

According to the statement, the record was officially confirmed and formally announced on September 15, 2025, by both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

This recognition stands as a testament to AIM's mission of fostering innovation and scientific temperament among India's youth at an unprecedented scale, it added.

Mega Tinkering Day 2025 reached schools in every corner of India, including frontier regions of Leh, Ladakh, Kargil, and Kashmir, aspirational districts such as Virudhunagar, the North-Eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, and distant geographies like Kanniyakumari in the South and Bhuj in the West.

Since its inception, Atal Innovation Mission has established over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across India, creating a nation-wide network of spaces where students get hands-on exposure to technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and electronics.

These labs are designed to nurture problem-solving, design thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit among students, preparing them to be the innovators of tomorrow.

