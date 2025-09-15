Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, more showers in store

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:04 IST
Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, more showers in store
Rain lashed parts of Jharkhand on Monday amid a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for five districts and a yellow alert for 12 others the morning of September 16, an IMD official said.

Major parts of the state are likely to experience widespread rainfall for three days till Wednesday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and northeast Bangladesh, Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said.

He said relief from the inclement weather could be expected from September 20.

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara and Dhanbad, while a 'yellow' alert for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribag, Koderma, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj districts till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

A similar 'orange' alert was issued for Latehar, Chatra, Koderm and Hazaribag, and a 'yellow' alert for Garhwa, Palamu, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Ramgarh and Giridih for 24 hours since 8.30 am from September 16, and for a similar duration for 11 districts from September 17 morning, the official said.

Ranchi has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since Sunday afternoon. The city received 40.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours since 8.30 am on Sunday, weather officials said.

Jharkhand recorded 20 per cent of surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 15, they said.

The state received 1,100.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 920.8 mm during the period.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 59 per cent, followed by Seraikela-Kharswan at 53 per cent and Ranchi at 49 per cent, the official said.

Pakur district, however, recorded a 26 per cent deficit rainfall till September 15.

The excessive rainfall not only impacted vegetable growers but also hampered the preparation of the Durga Puja festival. According to several puja committees in Ranchi, they are facing trouble giving shape to their theme due to intermittent rainfall. The idol makers are also facing similar trouble to dry the idols in the rainy season.

Anand said puja committees need to be cautious, as this year Durga Puja will be celebrated amid the last leg of the monsoon season.

