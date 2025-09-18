Assam Floods: A Community Battles Nature's Fury
Assam faces its second severe flood wave this year, impacting nearly 50,000 people across five districts due to heavy rains. Golaghat is hardest hit, with vital rivers above danger levels. Relief operations are underway with no new fatalities reported, though cumulative drownings this year stand at 32.
In Assam, the second wave of floods this year has struck with unyielding force, affecting nearly 50,000 residents across five districts amid relentless rainfall.
The deluge's worst impact has been felt in Golaghat, with over 32,000 individuals affected, followed by Sonitpur, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
Rivers such as Dikhou, Dhansiri, Barak, and Kushiara are flowing above danger levels, prompting authorities to establish relief camps where over 8,000 people are sheltering. Although this surge hasn't resulted in new loss of life, the region has witnessed 32 drownings in floodwaters this year.
