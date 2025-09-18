Jammu and Kashmir's Resilient Rise: From Floods to Clean Waters
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the impact of recent floods on infrastructure and properties. He inaugurated water supply schemes in Tangmarg to aid transformation efforts. Emphasizing sustainable water management, Abdullah advocated for innovation in resource conservation. The government plans broader development in roads, healthcare, and tourism.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the significant impact of recent floods, which severely affected both public infrastructure and private properties.
While inaugurating new water supply schemes in Tangmarg, he emphasized their role as a starting point for broader constituency improvements, particularly in sustainable water management.
Abdullah pledged continuous government efforts to improve foundational services such as roads and health, alongside reviving the region's tourism potential, further underlining his commitment to future-proofing the area against environmental challenges.
