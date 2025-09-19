Tremors and Tsunamis: Kamchatka Quake Cuts through Calm

The remote Kamchatka region in Russia was rattled by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey, setting off a series of tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

Despite initial fears, the aftershocks, reaching up to 5.8 in magnitude, and small tsunami waves brought no significant damage to the area. Governor Vladimir Solodov stated that emergency services were on high alert and commenced immediate inspections after the quake.

Videos circulated on social media captured the tremors, showing fixtures swaying. While tsunami alerts were issued for parts of Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, as well as an initial advisory in Alaska, these were subsequently withdrawn.

