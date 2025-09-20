Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Building

A fire erupted in a building located in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday evening, creating a rush of activity as emergency services responded to the scene.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) was alerted to the incident at 5:31 p.m. and dispatched eight fire tenders to tackle the blaze, which started on the building's second floor.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, according to a DFS official. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, with further details expected to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)