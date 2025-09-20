Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Building
A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, leading to the deployment of eight fire tenders. As of now, there are no reported casualties, and further information is awaited.
A fire erupted in a building located in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday evening, creating a rush of activity as emergency services responded to the scene.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) was alerted to the incident at 5:31 p.m. and dispatched eight fire tenders to tackle the blaze, which started on the building's second floor.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, according to a DFS official. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, with further details expected to unfold.
