Tragedy in the Fields: Lightning Claims Life in Jharkhand

An elderly woman lost her life due to a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Garwah district, according to local police.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Panbasia Kunwar, was in her paddy field in Khardiha village under Bardiha police station when the tragic incident occurred.

Police officials quickly arrived at the scene to recover the body, which has been sent for post-mortem examination in Garwah.

(With inputs from agencies.)