Dal Lake's New Dawn: Transformation Through Conservation
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced significant improvements in Dal Lake's water quality due to conservation efforts over the last five years. The lake's rejuvenation has increased its open area to over 20 square kilometers, enhancing its appeal to domestic and international visitors. Sinha urges citizens to preserve all water bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared on Sunday that Dal Lake has become cleaner thanks to dedicated conservation efforts over the past five years.
Reporting that more than one-third of the water body has been rejuvenated and its open expanse increased to over 20 square kilometers, Sinha personally participated in a cleanliness drive at the lake as part of the Sewa Parv initiative.
Commending the work done, he emphasized community involvement in preserving lakes and rivers, noting that the improved Dal Lake is now drawing both domestic and international tourists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alibag Rides: New Motorcycle Rental Services Boost Tourism
Peace Key to Tourism and Sports in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah
Patna to Launch Eco-Friendly Water Metro to Boost Tourism
Global Ayyappa Sangam: Pioneering Spiritual Tourism and Development
Revamping 'Incredible India': A Strategic Tourism Overhaul