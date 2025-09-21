Dal Lake's New Dawn: Transformation Through Conservation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared on Sunday that Dal Lake has become cleaner thanks to dedicated conservation efforts over the past five years.

Reporting that more than one-third of the water body has been rejuvenated and its open expanse increased to over 20 square kilometers, Sinha personally participated in a cleanliness drive at the lake as part of the Sewa Parv initiative.

Commending the work done, he emphasized community involvement in preserving lakes and rivers, noting that the improved Dal Lake is now drawing both domestic and international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)