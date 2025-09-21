Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

In a tragic incident on Sunday, an 8-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. The attack, which occurred in Kirta Phaliya village, took place while the girl was with her mother and other farm workers.

Officials report that the leopard, after grabbing the child by the neck, dragged her some distance before being chased away by the child's mother and others. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, the victim was declared dead upon arrival, with medical professionals citing severe neck injuries as the cause.

Efforts to capture the leopard, which has also been responsible for other attacks in the last 35 days, are ongoing. The forest department has deployed cages, trap cameras, and conservation teams to monitor the area closely.