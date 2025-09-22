Typhoon Ragasa Strikes: Mass Evacuations Across Asia

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the year's most formidable storms, has prompted widespread evacuations across northern Philippine villages. Schools and offices in the region, as well as neighboring Taiwan, closed in anticipation of severe flooding and landslides. The typhoon is expected to impact southeastern China next.

With sustained winds of 215 kph and nearby gusts of 265 kph, Ragasa positioned east of Calayan island in Cagayan province. Moving west at 20 kph, the storm threatens significant inundation along northern coastal regions including Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, according to Philippine forecasters.

Power outages affected Calayan island and Apayao province. Thousands sought safety as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government functions and classes. Beyond its physical impact, Ragasa arrives amidst an ongoing corruption investigation involving flood control efforts. Preparations extend to Taiwan and China's southern provinces, with regions bracing for more damage in the coming days.

