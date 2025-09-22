Shaken but Unscathed: Earthquake Rattles San Francisco Bay Area

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 jolted the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning, startling residents from their sleep. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter was east-southeast of Berkeley, occurring just before 3 a.m. PDT.

Social media buzzed with reports from locals who experienced the tremor, which even caused minor damage in a few Berkeley stores. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) announced delayed services due to precautionary track checks, advising commuters of potential 20-minute delays.

Despite increased 911 calls regarding the quake, San Francisco reported no injuries or significant damage. Mayor Dan Lurie and the city's Department of Emergency Management confirmed ongoing assessments. The quake was felt as far as Salinas, 100 miles from Berkeley, but resulted in little impact, according to Brayden Murdock of the National Weather Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)