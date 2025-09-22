Europe’s Deadly Summer: Heatwaves Claim Over 62,700 Lives

More than 62,700 people in Europe succumbed to heat-related causes in 2024, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. Women and the elderly comprise the majority of the fatalities, underscoring their vulnerability during extreme weather.

The research, conducted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), analyzed daily mortality records across 32 European nations from 2022 to 2024. Despite a 23% rise in mortality in 2024 compared to the previous year, the figures slightly fell below the 67,900 deaths recorded in 2022.

Southern Europe bore the brunt, with Italy reporting the highest death toll. Experts like Gerardo Sanchez from the European Environment Agency call for intensive investment in cooling infrastructure, warning that protection from heat should be considered an essential medicine, especially for vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)