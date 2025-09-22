Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Punjab has reported 39 cases of stubble burning in the last eight days, prompting authorities to register 14 First Information Reports (FIRs) against the farmers involved, according to official sources.

The annual issue of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major contributor to the spike in air pollution observed in Delhi during October and November, following the paddy harvest. The short window for sowing the Rabi crop, primarily wheat, forces some farmers to resort to burning the residue to clear their fields quickly.

Data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) revealed 39 incidents from September 15 to September 22, with Amritsar leading at 21 cases, followed by other districts. The Supreme Court intervened on September 17, questioning the state's actions against farmers using this environmentally detrimental practice. In response, the PPCB levied environment compensation fines, collecting part of the Rs 1.25 lakh imposed. Additional measures include red marks on land records of those violating regulations, restricting their financing options and property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)