Left Menu

Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Punjab experienced 39 incidents of stubble burning over eight days, leading to 14 FIRs against farmers. This practice, linked to air pollution in Delhi, often follows the paddy harvest. With stricter measures in place, officials are actively addressing this environmental concern through fines and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:52 IST
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has reported 39 cases of stubble burning in the last eight days, prompting authorities to register 14 First Information Reports (FIRs) against the farmers involved, according to official sources.

The annual issue of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major contributor to the spike in air pollution observed in Delhi during October and November, following the paddy harvest. The short window for sowing the Rabi crop, primarily wheat, forces some farmers to resort to burning the residue to clear their fields quickly.

Data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) revealed 39 incidents from September 15 to September 22, with Amritsar leading at 21 cases, followed by other districts. The Supreme Court intervened on September 17, questioning the state's actions against farmers using this environmentally detrimental practice. In response, the PPCB levied environment compensation fines, collecting part of the Rs 1.25 lakh imposed. Additional measures include red marks on land records of those violating regulations, restricting their financing options and property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
2
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Mo...

 Global
3
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
4
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025