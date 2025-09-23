Kolkata Underwater: Torrential Rains Paralyze City Life

Kolkata faced severe hardships on Tuesday as torrential overnight rain battered the city, leading to at least four fatalities due to electrocution. Vast areas were inundated, bringing public and private transportation to a standstill.

Arterial roads saw vehicles stranded, while commuters navigated waist-deep water. Metro services on a significant section of the Blue Line were halted. Mayor Firhad Hakim and municipal teams worked tirelessly, though ongoing water influx and high tide posed challenges.

Numerous schools were closed, and office workers faced transportation chaos. Meteorological forecasts predict even more rain, with districts like Purba and Paschim Medinipur expected to be heavily affected.