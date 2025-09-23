Marathwada's Deluge: Heavy Rains Lead to Devastation and Relief Efforts
Heavy rains have caused severe damage in Marathwada, Maharashtra, resulting in eight deaths and affecting numerous homes and farms. Rescue operations are ongoing, with significant government efforts to provide relief. The excessive rainfall has led to dam discharges and flooded regions, causing widespread distress.
- Country:
- India
Severe rains have battered Maharashtra's Marathwada region, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting a significant relief effort. The heavy downpour, which commenced on September 20, has resulted in eight fatalities and significant damage to homes and farmland across multiple districts.
Government officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are coordinating relief operations, with helicopters and boats deployed for rescues. Over 750 homes and crops spanning 33,000 hectares have suffered damage, and local authorities are rushing to mitigate the crises.
Additional aid and resources are being mobilized to support the affected, with particular emphasis on assisting farmers. The government has already started disbursing financial aid, ensuring immediate relief for those impacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marathwada
- rains
- Maharashtra
- devastation
- relief
- government
- Fadnavis
- floods
- aid
- farmers
ALSO READ
Watchdog Measures: Government Tracks GST Benefits in E-commerce
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs
Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown
Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey
Trump's Crucial Meeting with Democratic Leaders Over Looming Government Shutdown