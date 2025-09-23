Hindustan Construction Wins Major Patna Metro Contracts

Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded two significant contracts by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL). The contracts are valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore and Rs 1,147.51 crore, respectively.

These contracts involve the construction of 10.67 kilometers of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the establishment of six metro stations. This development is part of the first phase of the ambitious Patna Metro Rail Project.

According to HCC's statement, package PC-05 includes designing and constructing twin tunnels with a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station. Package PC-06 will feature an underground ramp at Rukanpura and metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo. Both packages encompass architectural, water supply, sanitary, and drainage systems along the Danapur–Khemnichak Corridor. HCC has been pivotal in expanding India's metro infrastructure, contributing significantly to metros in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)