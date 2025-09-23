Left Menu

Disaster in Hualien: Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Devastating Floods

A barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien County burst following Super Typhoon Ragasa's powerful rains, leaving 30 people missing and two dead. Hualien was overwhelmed with 60 cm of rain. Rescuers are en route to the heavily affected Guangfu township. The typhoon continues toward southern China.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of Super Typhoon Ragasa, Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien faces intense devastation, with a barrier lake bursting its banks and causing significant flooding.

The catastrophic event has resulted in 30 people reported missing and two fatalities in the affected township of Guangfu.

Emergency response teams across Taiwan are mobilizing to assist in rescue and relief operations, as the region grapples with nearly 60 cm of rainfall inflicted by the typhoon's outer bands.

