Disaster in Hualien: Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Devastating Floods

In the wake of Super Typhoon Ragasa, Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien faces intense devastation, with a barrier lake bursting its banks and causing significant flooding.

The catastrophic event has resulted in 30 people reported missing and two fatalities in the affected township of Guangfu.

Emergency response teams across Taiwan are mobilizing to assist in rescue and relief operations, as the region grapples with nearly 60 cm of rainfall inflicted by the typhoon's outer bands.