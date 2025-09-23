Power Struggle: CESC Under Fire for Kolkata Electrocution Tragedies

The recent downpour in Kolkata, among the city's heaviest in four decades, has resulted in catastrophic electrical safety failures, claiming eight lives through electrocution. This has spurred a public dispute between the West Bengal administration and CESC, the city's electricity provider.

West Bengal Chief Minister has publicly held CESC accountable, insisting that the company assure the safety of the electricity distribution network. In response, CESC rejected these allegations, clarifying that the majority of the deaths were due to non-company infrastructure failures and faulty internal wiring.

As CESC works on restoring power in flooded areas, the government's demand for victim compensation heightens the scrutiny. Despite assurances of ongoing infrastructure assessments, the tension between modernization needs and public safety concerns remains a point of contention.

