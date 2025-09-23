Left Menu

Power Struggle: CESC Under Fire for Kolkata Electrocution Tragedies

Amidst severe flooding in Kolkata, eight electrocution deaths have sparked controversy. While West Bengal's Chief Minister blames CESC for the mishaps, the company refutes responsibility, attributing the deaths to faulty internal wiring and non-CESC infrastructure. Compensation for victims' families is demanded as restoration efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:02 IST
Power Struggle: CESC Under Fire for Kolkata Electrocution Tragedies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent downpour in Kolkata, among the city's heaviest in four decades, has resulted in catastrophic electrical safety failures, claiming eight lives through electrocution. This has spurred a public dispute between the West Bengal administration and CESC, the city's electricity provider.

West Bengal Chief Minister has publicly held CESC accountable, insisting that the company assure the safety of the electricity distribution network. In response, CESC rejected these allegations, clarifying that the majority of the deaths were due to non-company infrastructure failures and faulty internal wiring.

As CESC works on restoring power in flooded areas, the government's demand for victim compensation heightens the scrutiny. Despite assurances of ongoing infrastructure assessments, the tension between modernization needs and public safety concerns remains a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025