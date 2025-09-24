Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa: An Unrelenting Force Unleashed on Asia

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, battered Hong Kong and Taiwan with devastating winds and rain, resulting in significant damages and multiple fatalities. Authorities in both regions urged citizens to take precautions as the storm continued its destructive path toward China's Guangdong province.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, has unleashed havoc on Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and relentless rainfall as it lashed the region on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the typhoon has tragically resulted in 14 fatalities amid torrential downpours.

In Taiwan's eastern Hualien county, a barrier lake overflowed, causing a flood that swept into a nearby town. The island has been enduring persistent rains from Ragasa since Monday, as its outer rim continued to wreak havoc, according to the Taiwan fire department. Hong Kong streets remained eerily quiet as authorities advised people to remain indoors.

The typhoon, with winds reaching up to 200 kph (124 mph), is moving toward China's Guangdong province and is anticipated to make landfall soon. Panic buying and closed transport services marked the storm's approach, while authorities warned of potential sea level rises akin to past damaging typhoons.

