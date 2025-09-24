Gas Cylinder Explosion Causes Severe Injuries in Mumbai Shop
A gas cylinder explosion in a Mumbai shop led to severe burn injuries for seven individuals, including six women. The blaze was quickly contained, but several suffered 70-90% burns and are undergoing treatment. Firefighters promptly responded to the emergency at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:26 IST
A gas cylinder explosion erupted into a fire at a shop in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, causing severe injuries to six women and a man, as reported by civic officials.
The incident, which occurred in Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl beside Akurli Maintenance Chowki in Kandivali (East), left three individuals with nearly 90% burns.
The fire, confined to the shop's installations and LPG equipment, prompted a swift response from four fire engines and, fortunately, was extinguished by 9.33 am.
