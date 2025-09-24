Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

Typhoon Ragasa, the year's most potent tropical cyclone, struck southern China on Wednesday after battering Taiwan and Hong Kong. The typhoon, responsible for 15 deaths in Taiwan and extensive flooding, also left 17 missing. Ragasa's arrival in China prompted widespread evacuations and significant precautionary measures.

In Taiwan, residents criticized authorities for insufficient warnings, as usual swift responses were lacking. Hong Kong faced wild waves impacting its eastern and southern parts, causing significant flooding. Videos showed seawater engulfing areas in the south of the island, exemplifying the storm's ferocity.

As Ragasa landed in China, emergency responses were high with over 770,000 evacuations in the Guangdong region. Chinese state media reported precautionary measures and provision of supplies. Despite the region's readiness, economic disruptions included the delay of Zijin Gold International's IPO in Hong Kong. Casualties continued to rise as Hong Kong reported injuries and a mother-son duo was swept away in the storm surge.