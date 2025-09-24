Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Deadly Lake Burst in Taiwan
A barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien County burst due to Super Typhoon Ragasa, killing 15 people. Formed by natural blockages, these lakes can cause severe flooding. The lake's significant overflow posed challenges for government due to its remote, hazardous location and previous earthquakes affecting stability.
A barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien County burst on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the region, resulting in the tragic deaths of 15 people. The typhoon's heavy rainfall exacerbated the situation, leading to massive flooding.
Barrier lakes occur when natural obstructions create dams across rivers in valleys, halting water drainage. Hualien's lake was identified in July after satellite images revealed its formation post-previous typhoons that caused landslides.
The lake, nestled in remote mountains above Guangfu, overflowed after holding back a significant volume of water. Efforts to manage it were hindered by the remote location and unstable terrain post a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Faces Havoc as Pre-Festival Rains Cause Deadly Flooding
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster
Disaster in Hualien: Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Devastating Floods
Relentless Rains in Maharashtra Trigger Widespread Flooding
Tragic Overflow: Hualien's Barrier Lake Disaster amidst Typhoon