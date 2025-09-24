Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Deadly Lake Burst in Taiwan

A barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien County burst on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the region, resulting in the tragic deaths of 15 people. The typhoon's heavy rainfall exacerbated the situation, leading to massive flooding.

Barrier lakes occur when natural obstructions create dams across rivers in valleys, halting water drainage. Hualien's lake was identified in July after satellite images revealed its formation post-previous typhoons that caused landslides.

The lake, nestled in remote mountains above Guangfu, overflowed after holding back a significant volume of water. Efforts to manage it were hindered by the remote location and unstable terrain post a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last year.

