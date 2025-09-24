Left Menu

Guterres Calls for Ambitious Climate Goals Ahead of COP30

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations within the Paris climate agreement to set more ambitious emission reduction targets for 2035. Hosting a climate summit at the UN General Assembly, he emphasized the need for deeper cuts amid the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement and contrasting reactions from other major powers.

In a significant appeal to the global community, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged all Paris climate agreement signatories to accelerate their efforts in reducing emissions. The appeal was made as a part of a climate leaders summit on the outskirts of the annual U.N. General Assembly session.

The summit aims to galvanize commitment for more ambitious climate goals ahead of the upcoming COP30 negotiations in Brazil. The call comes amidst contrasting opinions from global leaders, highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of climate change initiatives in his recent UNGA address.

As nations like China and EU members navigate their climate commitments, Guterres' call for enhanced targets by 2035 underscores the urgency of global action in limiting temperature rise. With the U.S.'s planned exit from the Paris agreement, the focus remains on other major emitters to lead by example.

