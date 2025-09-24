Delhi's Green Transport Revolution: Major Projects Unveiled

In a significant boost to Delhi's infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore aimed at reviving the Yamuna river and bolstering the city's electric bus charging network. On September 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil these transformative initiatives, including Asia's largest Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Okhla.

The inauguration of six modern switching sub-stations marks a major milestone in Delhi's push for sustainable public transportation. Developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd., these facilities are poised to charge 1,170 electric buses, providing reliable and eco-friendly public transport across the capital.

The chief minister emphasized the government's commitment to overcoming historical infrastructure backlogs, pointing out past administrations' tendency to focus on planning rather than execution. By delivering on projects such as the re-launch of the interstate bus service and the deployment of new electric buses, Gupta highlighted the tangible progress being made in modernizing Delhi's transport network.