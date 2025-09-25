Typhoon Ragasa's Devastation: Asia Braces Under Nature's Fury

Typhoon Ragasa, hailed as one of the most formidable storms to strike Asia in years, unleashed chaos across the region, culminating in catastrophic destruction from Taiwan to the southern coast of China. Hong Kong and surrounding areas bore the brunt of nature's fury as violent winds whipped waves higher than lampposts, flooding streets and promenades.

In its destructive wake, Ragasa left a tragic toll: 17 dead in Taiwan and 10 in the northern Philippines. In Taiwan, floods submerged roads, destroying vehicles, while seven fishermen drowned in the Philippines after their boat capsized. The tempest prompted over 2 million evacuations across Guangdong, a sign of both its power and reach.

Confronted with crippling infrastructure damage, disrupted transport, and significant financial losses, authorities mobilized millions in emergency funds. As Ragasa moved west, train services were suspended, and recovery efforts commenced, with officials urging vigilance as the storm's legacy of devastation lingers.

(With inputs from agencies.)