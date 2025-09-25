Left Menu

Typhoon Ragasa's Devastation: Asia Braces Under Nature's Fury

Typhoon Ragasa wreaked havoc across Asia, causing deadly destruction in Taiwan and the Philippines before battering Hong Kong and the southern Chinese coast. The storm resulted in widespread injuries and evacuations, with millions relocated in Guangdong province alone. The typhoon remains one of the most powerful in recent years in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:15 IST
Typhoon Ragasa's Devastation: Asia Braces Under Nature's Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Ragasa, hailed as one of the most formidable storms to strike Asia in years, unleashed chaos across the region, culminating in catastrophic destruction from Taiwan to the southern coast of China. Hong Kong and surrounding areas bore the brunt of nature's fury as violent winds whipped waves higher than lampposts, flooding streets and promenades.

In its destructive wake, Ragasa left a tragic toll: 17 dead in Taiwan and 10 in the northern Philippines. In Taiwan, floods submerged roads, destroying vehicles, while seven fishermen drowned in the Philippines after their boat capsized. The tempest prompted over 2 million evacuations across Guangdong, a sign of both its power and reach.

Confronted with crippling infrastructure damage, disrupted transport, and significant financial losses, authorities mobilized millions in emergency funds. As Ragasa moved west, train services were suspended, and recovery efforts commenced, with officials urging vigilance as the storm's legacy of devastation lingers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

 Global
2
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
3
Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

 Global
4
Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025