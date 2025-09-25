Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Taiwan is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating typhoon that has left 14 dead and 22 missing. Super Typhoon Ragasa's outer bands unleashed torrential rains, causing a lake to overflow, flooding the small town of Guangfu. Many victims were elderly and unable to follow evacuation orders effectively.

The typhoon has brought scrutiny on Taiwan's evacuation protocols, particularly for the vulnerable elderly populations residing in rural, mountainous regions. Questions arise on whether the directive to seek refuge upstairs was sufficient, leading Premier Cho Jung-tai to demand investigations to improve future responses.

Complications in emergency communication, especially among indigenous groups unfamiliar with digital alerts, contributed to the tragedy. Further challenges are anticipated as authorities decide how to address the dangerous lake barrier, with explosives deemed too risky due to potential landslides.

