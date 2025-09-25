'Ek Saath Shramdaan': Uniting Chandigarh for a Cleaner India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicked off the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan' campaign in Chandigarh's Sector 22, rallying citizens for a collective cleanup effort. The event, marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, saw enthusiastic participation from diverse social groups.

The campaign highlighted community involvement as essential to the Swachh Bharat Mission's success. Officials, citizens, Civil Defence, and Safai Mitras worked together in a massive 'Shramdaan' activity, emphasizing unity in promoting cleanliness. A symbolic fruit basket was presented to a safai karamchari's daughter, reinforcing the campaign's community-oriented focus.

Khattar stressed cleanliness as a collective responsibility, encouraging daily practices to sustain environmental health. He urged all societal sectors, including media, to engage in this people's movement. The event's cloth bag distribution aimed to reduce single-use plastics, advocating for eco-friendly, sustainable living.

