Devastating Impact: Monsoon Fury Ravages Marathwada
Monsoon rains in Marathwada, Maharashtra, have led to the loss of 84 lives and destruction of 27.29 lakh hectares of crops. Nanded district recorded the highest fatalities with 24 deaths. Heavy rainfall has also resulted in the death of 2,231 animals, severely impacting the region.
In a tragic toll of nature's fury, rain-related incidents have claimed 84 lives across the Marathwada region in Maharashtra during this year's monsoon season, according to officials.
The affected districts—Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv—continue to battle the repercussions of this devastation.
As heavy rains ravaged the region, flooding ensued, causing widespread destruction of crops over 27.29 lakh hectares and resulting in the death of over 2,231 animals. Nanded district emerged as the hardest hit, suffering the highest human and animal fatalities.
