NDMC's Cleanliness Campaign: A Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) commemorated the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay with a sweeping Shramdan programme aimed at promoting cleanliness across the city. Approximately 10,000 employees participated in the initiative under the 'One Day-One Hour-Together' campaign, underscoring the importance of collective action.

The event saw participation from NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and Council Member Sarita Tomar, as they led cleaning efforts at key locations in Connaught Place. The extensive drive enlisted 56 teams working across 14 sanitation circles, utilizing advanced cleaning technology to maximize impact.

In addition to NDMC personnel, employees from central government departments including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce joined the campaign. The NDMC hopes the initiative will bolster public consciousness regarding environmental protection and encourage a culture of cleanliness in the capital.

