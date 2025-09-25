Heavy Rainfall Hits Kerala: Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts
Central and southern Kerala districts experienced significant rainfall on Thursday, with the heaviest at Lower Sholayar in Thrissur. The IMD issued orange and yellow alerts across multiple districts due to heavy and very heavy rain forecasts. Residents are advised to remain cautious amid ongoing wet conditions.
Heavy rainfall battered central and southern districts of Kerala on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Lower Sholayar in Thrissur experienced the heaviest downpour at 80 mm, followed by Pathanamthitta at 68 mm and Karumadi in Alappuzha at 55 mm.
Significant rainfall was also recorded in other areas, including Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kochi experienced moderate showers, with the state capital recording 29 mm. The IMD issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts and a yellow alert for seven other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 to 20 cm, whereas a yellow alert signals heavy rain between 6 and 10 cm. The alerts come as a low-pressure area that developed over north Odisha and the Bay of Bengal weakened. Meanwhile, rain was also reported in Lakshadweep. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as wet conditions persist.
